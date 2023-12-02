FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather returns Sunday and will last through the middle of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After an unsettled past couple days, we’ll continue to dry out this week thanks to the arrival of a cold front.

That front is set to move through the area early Sunday morning. Behind it will gradually come some drier air, though plenty of upper-level clouds will stick around during the day. Rain chances will be much lower, though with the jet stream still nearby an isolated sprinkle or shower can’t entirely be ruled out. With that said, any would be short-lived and very light. So there are no big concerns for outdoor plans. As far as our temperatures go, they should still reach the upper 60′s to near 70 for highs. But these numbers will fall back down into the low 50′s by Sunday night.

The quiet weather pattern will hang around for much of the week as well. A couple of weaker cold fronts will swing through early during the week. No rain are expected with those, but they will serve to reinforce the dry air and send in even cooler air as well. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will fall into the mid 60′s, and lows should fall into the low-to-mid 40′s away from the coast.

Very long range models hint at a shakeup sometime closer to next weekend, when we may begin tracking the next stronger cold front and chance for rain. But we have plenty of time to watch that.

