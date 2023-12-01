50/50 Thursdays
Truck driver found with $500K worth of cocaine during traffic stop, police say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State police arrested a truck driver after allegedly finding half a million dollars worth of cocaine in his truck during a traffic stop.

A trooper stopped the 18-wheeler for a compliance check on I-10 west of La. 397 just before 11 this morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. The trooper became suspicious of the driver, Oscar Jasso, 27, of Mission, Texas, while inspecting the 2011 Peterbilt.

Jasso did not consent to a search, and the trooper deployed a K-9 officer. The K-9 alerted the trooper, who searched the truck and found 20 bundles of cocaine in the cab, Senegal said.

Jasso was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute. He was also cited for several inspection violations.

Troopers remind residents that anyone can submit an anonymous tip about criminal or suspicious activity HERE.

