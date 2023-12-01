50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 30, 2023.

Ryan Luther Thompson, 47, Groves, TX: Attempted armed robbery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Courtney Javon Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of a police officer.

Brandon Keith Gallow Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; remaining on places or land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Jeromey Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Failure to register a sex offender.

James Daniel Cryer, 53, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Thomas Allen Godwin, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Joseph Newman Sr., 60, Sulphur: Unlawful presence of a sex offender (2 charges).

Misty Michelle Mckinney, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Clifton Joseph Colston III, 42, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Oscar Jasso, 27, Mission, TX: Driving on a roadway laned from traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Halen Montell Jack, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Austin Patrick Anderson, 28, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner.

John Henry Pete, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bonnie Nicole Duncan, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

