SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 30, 2023.
Ryan Luther Thompson, 47, Groves, TX: Attempted armed robbery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Courtney Javon Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of a police officer.
Brandon Keith Gallow Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; remaining on places or land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.
Jeromey Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Failure to register a sex offender.
James Daniel Cryer, 53, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Thomas Allen Godwin, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Joseph Newman Sr., 60, Sulphur: Unlawful presence of a sex offender (2 charges).
Misty Michelle Mckinney, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Clifton Joseph Colston III, 42, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Oscar Jasso, 27, Mission, TX: Driving on a roadway laned from traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Halen Montell Jack, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.
Austin Patrick Anderson, 28, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner.
John Henry Pete, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bonnie Nicole Duncan, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
