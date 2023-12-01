Sports Person of the Week - Bailey Tillman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bailey Tillman has been a foundational piece for the growth of McNeese University’s volleyball program as the Junior Libero has racked up awards that no Cowgirls player has ever won before.

After the 2023 volleyball regular season came to a close the Southland Conference awarded Libero of the Year to Tillman, making her the first player in program history to receive the award. To Tillman, the award is special, but would not be possible without the support of her teammates throughout the season.

“I think it means a lot because I wouldn’t have gotten the award if everyone else wasn’t doing their job as well, so I think that in order to do my job, everyone has to contribute as well,” said Tillman. “I’m really thankful that I have, teammates around me that want to succeed every day and it just makes my life much easier and I’m very proud because it’s something that I’ve been working hard for.”

Head Coach of the Cowgirls Sasha Karelov has been with the team for the past two seasons, and to her, this was one of the most special achievements that she has been a part of. Karelov was a former Libero at Duke and earned multiple All-ACC honors at the position, so to see someone in the same position have success is an amazing feeling.

“I’m really excited and happy for her, she earned it and when I first got the job here in January of 2022, I’ve been working with her for a while now, I’ve seen her progress over the last couple of years and she’s just come a long way and it’s a huge testament to her work ethic,” said Coach Karelov. “Whether it’s in the season, or in the off-season in the summer, she’s constantly working on her craft, and so it truly paid off at the end of the day and it’s cool for our university, it’s cool for our program, and it’s cool for the Southland Conference to have a player like that representing us.”

Tillman is ready to get back to work in the offseason as she heads into her final season with the Cowgirls with one goal on her mind, bring a Southland Conference Championship to Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.