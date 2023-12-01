Showdown in the Lake - Day one

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano and Matthew Travis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Girls and Boys basketball teams from around Louisiana kicked off day one of the Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament on Thursday.

Games were held at Hamilton Christian, Lake Charles College Prep, and Sam Houston as boys and girls teams partook in the action.

SWLA Boys Basketball scores:

Washington-Marion Chargin’ Indians 50 Wossman Wildcats 60

LCCP Trailblazers 48 Parkway Panthers 58

Iowa Yellow Jackets 59 Dunham Tigers 55

SWLA Girls Basketball scores:

Hathaway Hornets 58 Klein Forest Eagles 41

Fairview Panthers 71 Vandebilt Catholic Fighting Terriers 69

Hamilton Christian Warriors 30 Scotlandville Hornets 36

Rosepine Eagles 61 Ruston Bearcats 49

Lagrange Gators 35 Wossman Wildcats 72

Oakdale Warriors 32 Lafayette Christian Academy Knights 45

The tournament continues on Friday and concludes on Saturday, below is the schedule for Southwest Louisiana teams who are in action on Friday.

BOYS:

  • 7:00: Hamilton Christian vs. Huntington - at Hamilton Christian
  • 7:00: Lake Charles College Prep vs. Washington-Marion - at LCCP
  • 8:30: Iowa vs. Madison Prep - at Hamilton Christian

GIRLS:

  • 4:00: Oakdale vs. Hamilton Christian - Sam Houston Auxiliary Gym
  • 7:00: LaGrange vs. Ruston - Sam Houston Auxiliary Gym
  • 8:30: Rosepine vs. Wossman - Sam Houston Main Gym

