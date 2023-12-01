Search continues for missing boater on Mermentau River

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One week ago a Welsh man vanished on a Cameron Parish waterway. Steven Iguess, 49, went deer hunting on Thanksgiving and didn’t return home.

The boat he used was found circling in the Mermentau River. Authorities immediately began their search, and a week later, they haven’t stopped.

“Until this point, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been here with us, Cameron’s been here with us, we utilized Calcasieu sonars, our department sonar, Calcasieu’s been and dove twice here on some targets of interest that we had. At this point we have not been able to locate Mr. Iguess,” Lt. David Sanford with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

Lt. Sanford said crews have scoured the river near where Iguess’s boat was discovered.

“We originally started a little further down. Once that camera footage came to light, that’s when we moved, we rode off our search a little further, then we had a different view. We rolled up our search a little further and were pretty confident in the area that we’re searching is the area in which the incident occurred,” he said.

While searching for Iguess, authorities used various methods – canines, drones and sonar.

“We did have an individual come volunteer from the Slidell area also with a different kind of sonar than the ones we have been utilizing. They found a target yesterday in the general area of where all the dogs had hit and at that point that’s what the got the divers back this morning,” Sanford said.

Lt. Sanford said Iguess’ family has been out helping every day.

“They’ve been here helping us, they have been providing food, snacks, and stuff to the searchers. They’ve been unbelievably helpful in all of this,” he said.

Sanford said crews will continue their efforts, and there’s been no discussion about ending their search.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.