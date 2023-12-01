Planned closure for Cameron Ferry

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry will be temporarily out of service, beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The closure is expected to last around 10-12 hours, and it is necessary for maintenance to the ferry.

To detour, motorists heading eastbound on LA 82 should take LA 27 North (Holly Beach), I-10 Eastbound, Exit 36 to LA 397 South, LA 14 East, LA 27 South (Holmwood), LA 27/LA 82 West (Creole). Motorists heading westbound on LA 82 can take LA 27/LA 82 East, LA 27 North (Creole), LA 14 West (Holmwood), LA 397 North, I-10 Westbound, Exit 21 to LA 27 South.

