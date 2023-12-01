NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday evening (Nov. 30), the NOFD tackled a three-alarm fire in the French Quarter.

At 6:30 p.m., NOFD received a call about a fire at the 500 block of Dauphine St. The first unit arrived at 6:33 p.m. at 533 Dauphine St., where a wood-framed building with a brick façade was on fire.

The severity of the fire prompted an immediate second alarm.

Firefighters entering the building found it largely open with exposed beams and a wooden roof close to collapse—the fire’s proximity to neighboring occupied buildings led to a third alarm at 6:42 p.m.

The affected building, mainly used for utility purposes, parking, workshop, and storage for the Olivier Hotel, was confirmed to be empty. This allowed firefighters to focus on controlling the fire, which they achieved by 7:33 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

