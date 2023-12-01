50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street

A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in...
A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, between Toulouse and St. Louis Streets.(@yayaleeshell)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday evening (Nov. 30), the NOFD tackled a three-alarm fire in the French Quarter.

At 6:30 p.m., NOFD received a call about a fire at the 500 block of Dauphine St. The first unit arrived at 6:33 p.m. at 533 Dauphine St., where a wood-framed building with a brick façade was on fire.

The severity of the fire prompted an immediate second alarm.

Firefighters entering the building found it largely open with exposed beams and a wooden roof close to collapse—the fire’s proximity to neighboring occupied buildings led to a third alarm at 6:42 p.m.

The affected building, mainly used for utility purposes, parking, workshop, and storage for the Olivier Hotel, was confirmed to be empty. This allowed firefighters to focus on controlling the fire, which they achieved by 7:33 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Town of Vinton experiencing gas outage
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break in the rain before a few more showers and storms become possible Friday night
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2023