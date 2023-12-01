New downtown Lake Charles apartment complex secures second phase of financing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - HRI Communities has announced that it has closed financing for the second phase of the upcoming Woodring Apartment complex development that is being constructed in downtown Lake Charles.

The complex is a multifamily residential structure. The first phase, which has been under construction, includes a 58-unit building and a 12-unit townhouse building for a total of 70 apartments. This will include a mix of 49 affordable/workforce housing units and 21 which will be market-rate units.

The second phase of construction will include two townhouse buildings that will have 40 total units. These will have 34 affordable/workforce housing units and 6 affordable units.

Woodring apartment complex (HRI Communities Inc.)

Construction on phase two is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The complex will feature off-street parking, a community center, fitness center, grilling and picnic area, rain garden, and a pocket park at the corner of Division and Hodges Streets.

HCI Architecture, Inc. says they have in place a disaster-resilient and energy-efficient design that should help mitigate both minor and major damage that may come from hurricane-force winds and flooding.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.