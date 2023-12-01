50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New downtown Lake Charles apartment complex secures second phase of financing

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - HRI Communities has announced that it has closed financing for the second phase of the upcoming Woodring Apartment complex development that is being constructed in downtown Lake Charles.

The complex is a multifamily residential structure. The first phase, which has been under construction, includes a 58-unit building and a 12-unit townhouse building for a total of 70 apartments. This will include a mix of 49 affordable/workforce housing units and 21 which will be market-rate units.

The second phase of construction will include two townhouse buildings that will have 40 total units. These will have 34 affordable/workforce housing units and 6 affordable units.

Woodring apartment complex
Woodring apartment complex(HRI Communities Inc.)

Construction on phase two is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The complex will feature off-street parking, a community center, fitness center, grilling and picnic area, rain garden, and a pocket park at the corner of Division and Hodges Streets.

HCI Architecture, Inc. says they have in place a disaster-resilient and energy-efficient design that should help mitigate both minor and major damage that may come from hurricane-force winds and flooding.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break in the rain before a few more showers and storms become possible Friday night
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Moss Bluff
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Town of Vinton experiencing gas outage
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library