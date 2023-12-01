50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Christmas and trains go together like cookies and milk for Santa, that’s why the O-Guage Model Railroad Club will be running a free model train display this month at the Calcasieu Library Sulphur Branch.

Club members will begin running the trains starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The display includes working model trains and replicas of legacy businesses in Southwest Louisiana. Much of the club’s display at the Brimstone Museum was destroyed by Hurricane Laura meaning this display had to be rebuilt from scratch.

You can see the trains running Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 28.

The Sulphur Library is located at 1160 Cypress St.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break in the rain before a few more showers and storms become possible Friday night
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2023
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmer’s Market to host free pilates class on Saturdays