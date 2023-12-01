LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Blazer Cheer member will be traveling to Honolulu, Hawaii, to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in December.

Trinity Lubin, a student at Lake Charles College Prep, was selected as an “All-American” based on her cheerleading and dance skills at a Varsity Spirit summer camp, giving her the opportunity to perform with other All-Americans at the parade.

Local cheerleader to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii (Varsity Spirit)

Trinity will perform with other Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the parade in front of thousands on the streets of Waikiki Beach, commemorating the eighty-second anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Good luck, Trinity!

