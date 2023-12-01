50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man arrested for crimes against nature

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man for allegedly assaulting a family member under the age of 15, deputies say.

On Sept. 26, deputies received a complaint about Clint E. Ashworth, 45. After an investigation, Ashworth was arrested on Nov. 29 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He is charged with aggravated crime against nature.

His bond is set at $1.5 million.

