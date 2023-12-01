Lake Arthur issues water service outage notice

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur is advising residents that it has shut off its water service in order to repair a break in its water line today, Dec. 1.

Officials say water service will be restored when the eight-inch main line on the corner of Bliss and Arthur Ave. is repaired.

Following the restoration of water services, the town will be under a boil advisory.

