La. drivers can request ‘autism’ & ‘needs accommodation’ decals from Dept. of Public Safety

By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY:

Eligible Louisiana residents and their guardians can now request an “Autism Spectrum Disorder” or a “Needs Accommodation” indicator for their vehicle at no cost. These decals, which are placed on the rear window of a vehicle, indicate to law enforcement officers that a person in the vehicle may have Autism Spectrum Disorder or a mental, physical, or developmental disability. These indicators are also placed on the vehicle record and vehicle registration.

Proper documentation is necessary to acquire and replace a decal. One of the following is required to obtain an Autism Spectrum Disorder decal or a Needs Accommodation decal:

  • A statement from a qualified medical or mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s diagnosis.
  • If the applicant possesses a current Louisiana driver’s license or identification card with the Autism or Needs Accommodation indicator, no other documentation is required.

The applicant may request to have the indicator removed at any time, without documentation. If either decal is lost, the applicant may go into any Louisiana OMV field office or public tag agent location and request a new decal. Proof of the Autism or Needs Accommodation flag on the registration or vehicle record is required for a replacement decal. Eligible residents can also request an Autism indicator on their driver’s license or identification card. The Autism indicator will display on a driver’s license or ID card in the LA Wallet app.

