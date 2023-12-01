50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten led his team to a high school football state championship victory as a head coach Friday night.

Liberty Christian took down Regents 52-10 to secure the TAPPS Division II state championship in Waco.

Witten, in his third season as head coach at Liberty Christian, led his team to an undefeated 14-0 record in route to their championship title.

Witten coaches his two sons on the team, C.J. and Cooper, who have played pivotal roles in route to their state championship title.

Cooper has over 50 tackles and three blocked kicks on the year, while C.J. leads the team in tackles, according to MaxPreps.

During his time in the NFL, Jason Witten played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders.

He ranks second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC Prep Hoops
Showdown in the Lake - Day Two
McNeese Football Launches Investigation into Leaked Videos and Game Plans
McNeese Football Launches Investigation into Leaked Videos and Game Plans
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Local cheerleader to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
Local cheerleader to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii