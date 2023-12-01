First Alert Forecast: More rain possible through Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another round of showers and storms will move across Southwest Louisiana Friday into early Saturday morning.

The threat of severe weather is lower with this round of storms, but the threat is not zero either. Meaning there is a low chance that one or two storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds the primary threat, although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out either. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts, the best way is using our First Alert Weather App, download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps We could also receive 1 to as much as 4 inches of rain and that could lead to localized flooding especially if that falls in a short amount of time and more so if it occurs where all the rain fell Thursday night.

After midnight the bulk of the storms should push east of our area though we may see a few spotty showers or storms overnight.

We will likely see a break in the rain Saturday morning, but another round of showers and storms are possible late Saturday afternoon or evening, very similar to what occurred Friday afternoon. I know there are a lot of outdoor events planned for this weekend, unfortunately the weather is not going to make those events fun as it will be warm and very muggy, possibly even foggy throughout the day with temperatures in the 70s. And then there is also the possibility of another round of rain and storms later in the day. If you are going to be outside keep an eye on the radar using our app

A cold front arrives Monday or Tuesday and that will bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next weekend.

