FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break in the rain before a few more showers and storms become possible Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the round of heavy rain early this morning, a bit of a break is likely through the afternoon before rain chances increase again starting in the evening.

We will likely see a break in the rain Friday morning, as the upper-level disturbance that brought heavy showers and storms is now east of the area. But plenty of moisture is still hanging around, which will likely create areas of patchy fog as we head out the door. Fog should burn off by the mid-morning as things start to warm up.

Mostly cloudy skies will be prevalent during the afternoon. Then another chance for showers and storms will take place in the evening into early Saturday. (KPLC)

Rain chances through the morning and early afternoon will be much lower, aside from a couple isolated showers. However, the jet stream is still lurking nearby. It will will remain overhead and bring in additional moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday. This means another round of showers and storms are possible starting Friday evening, and perhaps even into early Saturday morning. And since we’ll remain warm Friday night, there is a chance any storms that develop could become strong. High winds would be the greatest threat, with an isolated spin-up a non-zero (but still low) possibility.

The next cold front will move in by late Sunday, providing drier air and a nicer end to the weekend. (KPLC)

A cold front arrives by Sunday afternoon, which will push moisture out of the area and reduce rain chances. So Sunday looks like the better to the two weekend days for outdoor plans. Monday or Tuesday and that will bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

After Sunday's front, temperatures will fall closer to normal by early next week. (KPLC)

