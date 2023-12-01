Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters with the Ward 1 Fire Department have extinguished a residential fire on Pawnee Dr. this morning, Dec. 1.

Fire Chief Robby Trahan says their department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. this morning and had extinguished the fire by about 7:30 a.m. He says none of the residents or firefighters were hurt during the fire.

