Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Moss Bluff

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters with the Ward 1 Fire Department have extinguished a residential fire on Pawnee Dr. this morning, Dec. 1.

Fire Chief Robby Trahan says their department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. this morning and had extinguished the fire by about 7:30 a.m. He says none of the residents or firefighters were hurt during the fire.

