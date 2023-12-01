Experts discuss problem of abandoned oil and gas wells across country

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The death of a teenager two years ago in Beauregard Parish shows what can happen when someone wanders onto an unmanned oil and gas facility.

It is among the millions of abandoned well sites across the country and there could be similar dangers across Southwest Louisiana.

It’s believed 14-year-old Zalee Day-Smith was sitting on a tank at an oil and gas site when an explosion hurled her to her death in 2021. It was the site of an abandoned well and tank battery and is representative of the dangers that could be lurking around. The State Fire Marshal says she died when two tanks exploded.

Dr. Amy Townsend Small was on a panel of experts giving a news briefing about the problem.

“It’s very sad. I’ve also found that most abandoned wells are not a major source of methane. But the top 1-5 percent of sites can be a larger source of methane to the point that they can be very dangerous, an explosion risk. So, yes that can be a big problem,” she said.

Although abandoned, the site in Beauregard wasn’t considered an orphaned well. In Louisiana, orphaned wells are those for which no responsible party can be found and so the government tries to plug them and reduce the hazards. Hazards can include methane gas and toxic pollutants.

Another issue is pollution to ground water which is often a source of drinking water.

“So, there seems to be a lot of emphasis on let’s just plug the highest emitting methane wells. But that may not be addressing the other environmental impacts, especially groundwater,” said Mary Kang of McGill University.

“Groundwater contamination and air pollution are just as if not more important and those risks I think they’re not talked about as much as methane emissions. The other thing I would say is that plugging does not guarantee that everything gets fixed,” said Kang.

Dr. Gregory Brian Upton of LSU says more research is needed to target the greatest sources of pollution.

“It’s really, really important to spend time documenting carefully, what are the emissions reductions you get from all of these different technologies. But the next step which I think is equally important is having researchers doing the same process with all the different sources of emissions globally, so we can most reduce the emissions given the significant expenditures,” he said.

They panel members agree it’s going to be a long term process to identify and deal with abandoned wells in Louisiana and throughout the country.

After Zalee Day’s death, the State Office of Conservation adopted rules to improve safety around tank battery sites. Those near roads or populated areas must be properly marked and fenced or face potential fines.

