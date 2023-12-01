50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Experts discuss problem of abandoned oil and gas wells across country

This well is one of thousands of orphaned wells which means there is no responsible party to...
This well is one of thousands of orphaned wells which means there is no responsible party to clean it up.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The death of a teenager two years ago in Beauregard Parish shows what can happen when someone wanders onto an unmanned oil and gas facility.

It is among the millions of abandoned well sites across the country and there could be similar dangers across Southwest Louisiana.

It’s believed 14-year-old Zalee Day-Smith was sitting on a tank at an oil and gas site when an explosion hurled her to her death in 2021. It was the site of an abandoned well and tank battery and is representative of the dangers that could be lurking around. The State Fire Marshal says she died when two tanks exploded.

Dr. Amy Townsend Small was on a panel of experts giving a news briefing about the problem.

“It’s very sad. I’ve also found that most abandoned wells are not a major source of methane. But the top 1-5 percent of sites can be a larger source of methane to the point that they can be very dangerous, an explosion risk. So, yes that can be a big problem,” she said.

Although abandoned, the site in Beauregard wasn’t considered an orphaned well. In Louisiana, orphaned wells are those for which no responsible party can be found and so the government tries to plug them and reduce the hazards. Hazards can include methane gas and toxic pollutants.

Another issue is pollution to ground water which is often a source of drinking water.

“So, there seems to be a lot of emphasis on let’s just plug the highest emitting methane wells. But that may not be addressing the other environmental impacts, especially groundwater,” said Mary Kang of McGill University.

“Groundwater contamination and air pollution are just as if not more important and those risks I think they’re not talked about as much as methane emissions. The other thing I would say is that plugging does not guarantee that everything gets fixed,” said Kang.

Dr. Gregory Brian Upton of LSU says more research is needed to target the greatest sources of pollution.

“It’s really, really important to spend time documenting carefully, what are the emissions reductions you get from all of these different technologies. But the next step which I think is equally important is having researchers doing the same process with all the different sources of emissions globally, so we can most reduce the emissions given the significant expenditures,” he said.

They panel members agree it’s going to be a long term process to identify and deal with abandoned wells in Louisiana and throughout the country.

After Zalee Day’s death, the State Office of Conservation adopted rules to improve safety around tank battery sites. Those near roads or populated areas must be properly marked and fenced or face potential fines.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Experts discuss managing orphaned oil and gas wells
Experts discuss managing orphaned oil and gas wells
Semi Truck
Truck driver found with $500K worth of cocaine during traffic stop, police say
Search continues for missing boater in Mermentau River
Search continues for missing boater on Mermentau River
Search continues for missing boater in Mermentau River
Search for missing boater continues