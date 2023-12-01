Elton mayor speaks as recall petition moves forward

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - The mayor of Elton is speaking out, just days after learning a recall petition is moving forward.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine was cited for simple battery following a chaotic council meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The next day the governor’s office confirmed it had received the recall petition - the second recall effort against Lemoine.

KPLC obtained video of the altercation following the meeting. The victim said she was videoing as she always does when the mayor hit her in the chest, knocking the phone out of her hand.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The controversy with the mayor started earlier this year when one resident alleged possible voter fraud. A subsequent KPLC investigation showed some people were voting who should not have been.

The mayor has since not returned our calls for comment, but did give an interview to a Lafayette television station, telling them she did nothing wrong. She says all she wants is unity in the town.

“I feel like the voter registration did a good job the first time they came out, they verified addresses and everything,” Lemoine said. “So I mean, they’re accusing me of something that I don’t understand.”

The Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters confirmed there were enough valid signatures to move forward with the recall the second time and turned the petition into the governor’s office.

A spokesperson for that office says there’s been no update yet.

Timeline

May 3

Investigation begins into possible election fraud in Elton mayor's race.

May 16

Petition filed to recall Elton mayor.

May 18

Organizer discusses goal of recall.

June 14

Mayor's son accused of battery.

June 22

Allegations turned over to Sheriff's Office.

Aug. 2

Mayor's son cited for simple battery.

Aug. 8

Petition submitted to registrar of voters.

Aug. 14

First petition fails.

Aug. 22

Second recall petition filed.

Sept. 12

Mayor's son enters not guilty plea.

Nov. 7

Mayor's son receives probation.

Nov. 17

Second recall petition filed.

Nov. 27

Mayor cited following chaotic budget meeting.

Nov. 28

Second petition receives enough signatures.

