Charlestown Farmer’s Market to host free pilates class on Saturdays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every Saturday the Historic City Hall hosts the Charlestown Farmer’s Market in front of the Lake Charles Historic City Hall which gives local farmers a way to sell their produce and homemade arts and crafts. But now, the market is adding a new twist that can help you get more active.

A free outdoor fitness class called “Movin at the Market” will now be available for everyone from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. The classes will on the front lawn of the Historic City hall and is for all fitness levels ranging from beginner to advanced.

Amanda Donaldson, Director of Cultural Affairs for the City of Lake Charles and said it’s is a new experience that can make the market even more unique.

“We want our community to have the chance to experience something unique during every visit to Historic City Hall,” said Donaldson.

The free mat class will focus on Pilates to help with overall wellness, range of motion, and healthy lifestyles. Class participants are encouraged to bring their own fitness mats and personal water bottles. The class will be taught by Katelyn Chargois who is a Pilates instructor and the owner of the Dance Conservatory.

On top of being a great opportunity to come out and have some fun, the class also gives people the chance to shop the market and see all the exhibitions inside the Historic City Hall.

The Charlestown Farmers Market takes place behind the Historic City Hall on Bilbo Street every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

