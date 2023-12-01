50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Charlestown Farmer’s Market to host free pilates class on Saturdays

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every Saturday the Historic City Hall hosts the Charlestown Farmer’s Market in front of the Lake Charles Historic City Hall which gives local farmers a way to sell their produce and homemade arts and crafts. But now, the market is adding a new twist that can help you get more active.

A free outdoor fitness class called “Movin at the Market” will now be available for everyone from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. The classes will on the front lawn of the Historic City hall and is for all fitness levels ranging from beginner to advanced.

Amanda Donaldson, Director of Cultural Affairs for the City of Lake Charles and said it’s is a new experience that can make the market even more unique.

“We want our community to have the chance to experience something unique during every visit to Historic City Hall,” said Donaldson.

The free mat class will focus on Pilates to help with overall wellness, range of motion, and healthy lifestyles. Class participants are encouraged to bring their own fitness mats and personal water bottles. The class will be taught by Katelyn Chargois who is a Pilates instructor and the owner of the Dance Conservatory.

On top of being a great opportunity to come out and have some fun, the class also gives people the chance to shop the market and see all the exhibitions inside the Historic City Hall.

The Charlestown Farmers Market takes place behind the Historic City Hall on Bilbo Street every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break in the rain before a few more showers and storms become possible Friday night
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms remain possible through Saturday
Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic