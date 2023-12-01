'Autism Spectrum Disorder' decals now available at OMV

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Eligible Louisiana residents and their guardians can now request an “Autism Spectrum Disorder” or a “Needs Accommodation” indicator for their car at no charge from the Office of Motor Vehicles.

These decals, which should be placed on back of a car, indicate to law enforcement that a person in the vehicle may have Autism Spectrum Disorder or a mental, physical or developmental disability. These indicators should also be placed on the vehicle record and vehicle registration.

To get a decal, bring one of the following to your OMV:

A statement from a qualified medical or mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s diagnosis.

If the applicant possesses a current Louisiana driver’s license or identification card with the Autism or Needs Accommodation indicator, no other documentation is required.

An applicant can request to have the decal removed at any time, without documentation. If either decal is lost, the applicant may go into any Louisiana OMV field office or public tag agent location and request a new decal. Proof of the Autism or Needs Accommodation flag on the registration or vehicle record is required for a replacement decal. Eligible residents can also request an Autism indicator on their driver’s license or identification card. The Autism indicator will display on a driver’s license or ID card in the LA Wallet app.

