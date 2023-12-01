5th-graders sell handmade gifts at Holiday Market

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gifted fifth-grade students at a few local schools showed off their handiwork tonight at a Holiday Market.

Prien Lake, Moss Bluff and Westwood elementary schools held the event to celebrate the students who have been developing their businesses and products since August.

All their hard work paid off, as they got to sell their products to the public at prices from $1 to $5.

“It’s so exciting to have the community come out. I mean, there’s so much love and support in this community and just looking around the room, all of these people coming to shop and give support to our students is wonderful,” Prien Lake Elementary teacher Cathy Hunt said.

The students will donate 10% of their profits to a charity of their choice, and they can keep the rest.

The Cash and Carry building donated the space for the market, and Accessory Zone donated shopping bags for the customers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.