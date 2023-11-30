50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2023.

Roman Paul Sias, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Reginald Lee Pryor, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Rachelle Cummings, 27, Bell City: Property damage under $50,000.

Clint Everett Ashworth, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated crime against nature.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

William Keith Foy, 29, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; battery of a police officer.

Timothy Joseph Frederick, 35, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Ronald Christian Poche, 74, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Collin James Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery.

