Stolen Leesville church van found abandoned in Galveston

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GALVESTON, La. (KPLC) - A church van for Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville was found abandoned in Galveston, TX, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The church says the van was stolen on Oct. 23 and thanks the individual who spotted the vehicle and called it in as well as the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department, and the Galveston Police Department.

