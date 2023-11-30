50/50 Thursdays
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Arizona courtroom on conspiracy to commit murder charges

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, July 31, 2023. On Wednesday, Oct., 25, 2023, an extradition warrant signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little was delivered to other state officials, allowing Arizona officials to temporarily take custody of Daybell so she can face charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband as well as her niece's ex-husband.(Tony Blakeslee | Tony Blakeslee EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, Az. (KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Arizona courtroom for the first time early Thursday morning for a hearing in which she faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder, Nate Eaton reports.

Vallow Daybell was moved into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive agreement last month to extradite Daybell to Arizona to face the charges related to the murder of her late husband, Charles Vallow, and her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

A grand jury indicted her in June 2021 after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in his Chandler home.

According to EastIdahoNews, a second grand jury indictment was filed in Feb. 2022 for conspiracy to commit the murder of Boudreaux. At the time, he was married to Melani Pawlowski, Daybell’s niece. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux and tried to kill him.

Vallow Daybell is not eligible for bond, and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

