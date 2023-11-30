Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Arizona courtroom on conspiracy to commit murder charges

MARICOPA COUNTY, Az. (KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Arizona courtroom for the first time early Thursday morning for a hearing in which she faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder, Nate Eaton reports.

Vallow Daybell was moved into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive agreement last month to extradite Daybell to Arizona to face the charges related to the murder of her late husband, Charles Vallow, and her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

A grand jury indicted her in June 2021 after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in his Chandler home.

According to EastIdahoNews, a second grand jury indictment was filed in Feb. 2022 for conspiracy to commit the murder of Boudreaux. At the time, he was married to Melani Pawlowski, Daybell’s niece. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux and tried to kill him.

Vallow Daybell is not eligible for bond, and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

