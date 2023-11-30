LEGAL CORNER: Can a person be evicted from the house to which he is the heir?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My parents asked their grandson to come and stay with them in their old age. My father died in 2009 and we have not done a succession. My mother died in 2022 and a succession has been done. There are eight heirs listed - four daughters, three grandsons and one granddaughter.

All but two heirs want to evict the grandson and a notice has been delivered. Can the eviction in this case be executed?

ANSWER: Although the heirs may be the “owners” of the decedents’ assets, a succession is required to formally transfer the ownership and re-title the assets in the name of the heirs. Without the succession, the assets remain in the deceased person’s name, and heirs will not have access to the assets.

If the grandson at issue is one of the heirs, and the property at issue is community, then he is a legal co-owner of half of the property owned by the mother whose succession was completed. Generally, as a co-owner, he cannot be evicted without court authority.

QUESTION: I am a tenant on a month-to-month lease. I believe my lease is being terminated as a retaliatory measure. I do not owe rent. I have never missed rent payment. I have complied with all the lease terms.

Can my lease be terminated?

ANSWER: Yes, it can be terminated. A Louisiana month-to-month rental agreement is known as a “tenancy-at-will,” which enables both the landlord and the tenant to continue under the lease arrangement until one of them cancels.

Louisiana Civil Code article 2728(2) provides that if the lease is, by its terms, month-to-month, then the notice to vacate must be given at least ten days prior to the end of the month.

