Lake Charles Little Theatre to present “Scrooge”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 1950′s Rado Broadcast on KPLC will be the setting for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s presentation of “Scrooge.”

The old-time radio show premise is set in KPLC’s studio, which at the time was in the Old Majestic Hotel. Historian Adley Cormier helped the production by researching old radio ads like Guth Dairy’s “Your Local Cow.”

“Scrooge” will be presented on stage at the Southlake Theatre on Nelson this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and also Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets online HERE.

