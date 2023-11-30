50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Little Theatre to present “Scrooge”

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 1950′s Rado Broadcast on KPLC will be the setting for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s presentation of “Scrooge.”

The old-time radio show premise is set in KPLC’s studio, which at the time was in the Old Majestic Hotel. Historian Adley Cormier helped the production by researching old radio ads like Guth Dairy’s “Your Local Cow.”

“Scrooge” will be presented on stage at the Southlake Theatre on Nelson this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and also Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets online HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2023
Any storms that can develop and sustain themselves may quickly turn severe. The largest threat...
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms Thursday with some strong to severe activity possible
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
Lake Charles Little Theatre to present “Scrooge”
20 lucky kids to receive bikes for Christmas
20 lucky kids to receive bikes for the holidays