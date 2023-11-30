Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 30, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.

For a complete list of area events, you can visit www.visitlakecharles.org.

You can also submit an event to Visit Lake Charles HERE.

PRICE: Various prices for each event

WHO: Henning Cultural Center

WHEN: November 30, 2023 - December 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM

WHERE: Henning Cultural Center 923 Ruth Street in Sulphur, LA 70663

WHAT: Christmas Under the Oaks and Holiday House is a three-day event offering 40+ artisans, carriage rides down Pecan Street, a carnival, delicious food, live music, snow, and a parade all centered around the grounds of the beautiful and historic Henning Cultural Center and Brimstone Museum complex. The festival will feature live music from Wayne Toups, Chase Tyler Band, Little Texas, Sulphur High School Swing Choir, WW Lewis Show Choir, and Barbe High School Orchestra.

The festival and Holiday House will take place Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2. The festival grounds including live music, food vendors, lights, and snow are all free and open to the public.

The Holiday House will feature more than 40 vendors with a wide range of Christmas gift ideas. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Entry into the Holiday House is $5 per person, Kids 12 and under enter free. Your $5 admission goes toward free year-round programming.

The event will also feature a preview party on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available for advance purchase by calling 337-527-0357. Kick off the festivities with the Sip & Shop, featuring catering by Roderick Stutes, enchanting decorations by George’s House Of Flowers, LLC, and live music featuring Jairus Daigle.

Nearby, festival-goers can also experience Carriage Rides down the enchanting Pecan Street in Sulphur as well as walk through the lighted Grove at Heritage Square Park. Carnival ride tickets are $1 each, and rides take between 2 - 4 tickets. Ticket bundles are 22 for $20 or 40 for $30. You can also get armbands for $20 for unlimited rides.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Nov. 30

6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Holiday House Preview Gala

Friday, Dec. 1

10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Holiday House

5 p.m. Carnival Rides Open

5:30 p.m. Rotary Club Jingle Bell Jog

5:30 p.m. Children’s Museum Tent Opens

5:30 p.m. Barbe High School Orchestra

8-9 p.m. Wayne Toups

8 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 2

10 a.m. Holiday House Market Opens

11 a.m. Kiwanis Christmas Parade

12 p.m. Carnival Rides Opens

1-5 p.m. Children’s Museum Tent Open

1 p.m. Sulphur High School Swing Choir

3:30 p.m. WW Lewis Show Choir

5 p.m. Chase Tyler Band

7 p.m. Little Texas

8:30 p.m. Snow

For more information on Sulphur’s Christmas events, contact the Henning Cultural Center at 337-527-0357.

PRICE: Free

WHO: City of Lake Charles

WHEN: December 2 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Lake Charles Lakefront (900 Lakeshore Dr.)

WHAT: The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks and Imperial Calcasieu Museum invite your family to its special holiday installment of Art in the Park from 10 to noon this Saturday at the Lake Charles Lakefront.

The family-friendly event offers the perfect canvas for you and your little ones to let those creative juices flow.

Plus, the museum residency artists will be in attendance to help bring your creations to life.

Bring a chair and your creative thoughts; art supplies and easels will be available.

PRICE: Free

WHO: Healthy Blue & Vexus Fiber with Maplewood Burgers

WHEN: December 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

WHERE: Prien Lake Mall Food Court (496 W. Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles)

WHAT: Kids, get ready to have a jolly good time with crafts, activities, and a delicious breakfast provided by Maplewood Burgers. Hosted in partnership with Healthy Blue & Vexus Fiber

Join us in the food court on Saturday, December 2nd, and let’s celebrate the season with Breakfast with Santa!

Kids can get creative with various crafts and activities, spreading holiday cheer and festive joy throughout the morning.

Plus, every child will receive a scrumptious breakfast courtesy of Maplewood Burgers!

**Note: Breakfast is available while supplies last, so arrive early to ensure your child doesn’t miss out on this delightful meal. **

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.