Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Jayden Daniels received his first national 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Thursday morning. This award is presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A.O. Smith Corporation.

According to the release, Daniels learned he won the award Thursday, November 30, when John Unitas, the son of the legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback called Daniels with the news.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Award is an annual award given to the nations top quarterback who shows great all around traits on and off the field.

Daniels now joins 2019 Heisman Winner Joe Burrow, as the only two players to win the award from LSU. He put together a record breaking season leading the nation in total offense (412.2), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

The quarterback is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Maxwell Award and has hopes to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The finalists will be announced Monday, December 4 on ESPN.

