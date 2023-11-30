50/50 Thursdays
Inspections on I-10 bridge causes major delays for motorists

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The ongoing inspections on the I-10 bridge have one eastbound lane closed and are causing major traffic delays.

“It’s pretty frustrating for people trying to get work or get home,” commuter Robin Baudoin said.

Robin Baudoin takes the bridge from Sulphur to downtown Lake Charles for work each day and says the inspections being done have made her commute much longer.

“Typically if there’s no traffic and it’s good I can do it in fifteen minutes,” Baudoin said. “This morning, thirty. If there’s a wreck, an hour because once you leave Sulphur and come over that overpass you’re trapped. You can’t get onto 210, you’re just stuck there.”

According to the Department of Transportation, there are several crews working different parts of the bridge using trucks that allow them to go underneath it to assess the structure.

Although these are annual inspections, many residents are tired of constant slowdowns on the bridge and are just hoping it gets replaced.

“Well, not just Lake Charles, Louisiana but all of the United States because we have a lot of traffic coming from all over and it’s a project that they need to persevere and make sure they get it done,” Lake Charles resident Phyllis Marie Wilson said.

“I know I’ve gone to Texas a lot and going back and forth, that’s the only thing that’s old and they need to fix it,” Lake Charles resident Norman Wilson said.

During a meeting last month legislators voted against the new bridge proposal, which would have included $800 million of public funding and created a toll.

According to DOTD, the inspections are expected to be complete by the end of next week.

