First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms Thursday with some strong to severe activity possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures and humidity have been rising in SWLA. Slightly warmer conditions will remain through storm activity.

The main highlight we have been keeping an eye on this week, is an upper level disturbance that will move from south Texas across our area Thursday. This will bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms to add to the showers that have been moving in since early this morning. Showers are expected to continue through the day, but it will be in the afternoon and evening when we start watching for the potential for strong storms.

Showers are expected throughout the day with thunderstorms starting to move in during the afternoon (KPLC)

By the middle of the afternoon, a round of showers and thunderstorms will develop in Texas and begin to move through our area. We will start to warm up into the mid 60′s around that same time, which may allow any thunderstorms that forms to turn severe. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) could occur with any storms that do form. A wind advisory has been issued for all parishes through this evening with wind gusts up to 40mph possible.

Wind Advisory in effect until 12 AM for all parishes (KPLC)

The higher risk for severe weather is still expected more off to our northwest, but that doesn’t leave us in the clear so make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Please plan to monitor the weather closely Thursday and make sure you have our weather app on your smartphone: www.kplctv.com/apps. It will alert you in the event warnings are issued.

Any storms that can develop and sustain themselves may quickly turn severe. The largest threat is damaging winds, and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. (KPLC)

After that round moves through during the late afternoon and early evening, more showers are likely into the evening. After that, some models insist on another round of thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf between the late evening and early morning hours on Friday. If this happens, that would keep the severe going into the overnight hours. We’ll fine tune this throughout the day, so continue to pay attention to updated to the forecast.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast into the early weekend (KPLC)

The jetstream will remain overhead and will be bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday; this means rain will remain possible. The severe threat likely ends by Friday at daybreak when the disturbance moves out, although if more disturbances arrive that could change. Rainfall estimates expect around 1-3 inches from Thursday and Friday alone, which would be great for our drought.

Looking ahead, a cold front arrives Sunday or Monday to bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

