First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms remain possible through Saturday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered to numerous showers and storms will remain possible overnight into Friday morning.

There is still a chance that storms could become strong to severe tonight into Friday morning. Although they will need to overcome a lot of negative factors for that to occur. As always our First Alert Weather App will alert you if any watches or warnings are issued: www.kplctv.com/apps

We will likely see a break in the rain Friday morning, but another round of showers and storms are possible Friday evening. And same thing for Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead and will be bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday; this means rain will remain possible.

A cold front arrives Monday or Tuesday and that will bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

