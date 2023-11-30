50/50 Thursdays
Delta Downs hosts 16th ‘Trees of Hope’ competition

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Delta Downs celebrated the holiday season with its annual ‘Trees of hope’ competition today.

The tree decorating competition is now in its 16th year.

The casino will award a prize pool of $10,000 to eight local charities taking part.

Each group is guaranteed a minimum cash donation of five hundred dollars.

“Trees of Hope is our annual Christmas tree decorating competition where we invite partner charities to come and decorate a Christmas tree and then we’ll pick a winner and give them a donation based on where they place for their Christmas tree decorating skills,” Delta Downs marketing manager Joshua Britt said.

Now through Thursday, December 14 at 9 p.m., the public is encouraged to view the trees, located in the promenade, and vote for their favorite charity’s decorated tree by swiping an active Boyd rewards card at any promotional kiosk, and the Boyd website as well.

You must be 21 years or older.

