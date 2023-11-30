Christmas Under the Oaks celebrates 21 years

By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is officially here, and Sulphur has created a magical experience for those who love getting in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas Under the Oaks celebration has continued to bring the community together for 21 years by turning the Brimstone Museum and the Henning Cultural Center into a winter wonderland with Christmas shopping, live music, carriage rides and even snow,

The event is three days long, providing the public plenty to do, like rides for the kids, live music from Wayne Toups, Chase Tyler Band, Little Texas, Sulphur High School Swing Choir, W.W. Lewis Show Choir, and Barbe High School Orchestra.

Kat Godsey is the assistant director and said this is something the community looks forward to every year.

“People really get excited to not only see the live music , but also experience the carriage rides down Pecan Street, a carnival, and the parade,” said Godsey. “It’s also the perfect time for people to get their Christmas shopping done and engage with the community.”

The first night, Nov. 30, kicks off the fun-filled holiday weekend at 6:30 p.m. with a “sip and shop.” The price is $35 at the door for the preview party.

Sarah Griffiths said it helps bring people to Sulphur from outside of the city.

“It shows them that we really live around faith, family, and our community,” said Griffiths.

The festival and Holiday House will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2. The festival grounds, including live music, food vendors, lights, and snow, are all free and open to the public.

Entry into the Holiday House is $5 per person, kids 12 and under enter free. Your $5 admission goes toward free year-round programming.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Nov. 30

6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Holiday House Preview Gala

Friday, Dec. 1

  • 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Holiday House
  • 5 p.m. Carnival Rides Open
  • 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club Jingle Bell Jog
  • 5:30 p.m. Children’s Museum Tent Opens
  • 5:30 p.m. Barbe High School Orchestra
  • 8-9 p.m. Wayne Toups
  • 8 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • 10 a.m. Holiday House Market Opens
  • 11 a.m. Kiwanis Christmas Parade
  • 12 p.m. Carnival Rides Opens
  • 1-5 p.m. Children’s Museum Tent Opens
  • 1 p.m. Sulphur High School Swing Choir
  • 3:30 p.m. WW Lewis Show Choir
  • 5 p.m. Chase Tyler Band
  • 7 p.m. Little Texas
  • 8:30 p.m. Snow

