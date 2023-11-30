LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will begin accepting registrations for its 2023 Christmas Camp beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

The camp is open to children ages 5-10, with limited space available at each site. The cost is $30, and the camp will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Dec. 22 will feature a special Polar Express Day.

Christmas Camp registration opens next week (City of Lake Charles)

Site locations include Bellard Community Center, College Oaks Community Center, and Donald Ray Stevens Community Center.

Registration will be open daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 13, and will be accepted on the fourth floor of City Hall, located at 326 Pujo St. The City asks parents bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to register.

For more information and complete details, call (337) 491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

