Christmas Camp registration opens next week

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will begin accepting registrations for its 2023 Christmas Camp beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

The camp is open to children ages 5-10, with limited space available at each site. The cost is $30, and the camp will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Dec. 22 will feature a special Polar Express Day.

Site locations include Bellard Community Center, College Oaks Community Center, and Donald Ray Stevens Community Center.

Registration will be open daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 13, and will be accepted on the fourth floor of City Hall, located at 326 Pujo St. The City asks parents bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to register.

For more information and complete details, call (337) 491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

