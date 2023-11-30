Barbe High to dismiss early Friday for teacher’s funeral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School will dismiss students early Friday afternoon so teachers and students can attend the funeral of a teacher who passed away this week.

Kathy David died Tuesday at age 59. David was a longtime teacher and sponsored Future Business Leaders of America at Barbe for 10 years.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. following normal transportation plans. Lunch will be served before dismissal.

💐 What a beautiful tribute and testament to the life Mrs. Kathy David lived. What a kind and loving gesture by our students. 💐 Posted by Alfred M. Barbe High School on Thursday, November 30, 2023

