Authorities identify suspects in Hackberry dog cruelty case

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - The suspects accused of leaving dead puppies in a crate at the Calcasieu Ship Channel have been identified, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, two puppies were found dead inside a plastic crate with the top covered in Hackberry.

Sheriff Ron Johnson called the act “beyond cruel,” and he said arrests are expected to be made tomorrow.

