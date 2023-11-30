50/50 Thursdays
20 lucky kids to receive bikes for Christmas

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local company adding a little fun to the holidays, by building bikes to make Christmas brighter for some special kids.

Air Products -- an industrial gas supplier -- is teaming up this holiday season with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana to make sure area youth are taken care of.

Air Products is hosting its annual meeting in Lake Charles but it’s not just your typical meeting, they’re giving back to Southwest Louisiana.

“We’re proud members of the Westlake community, of the Gulf Coast community, it’s a great time for us,” Preston Kurtz said. “We’re here for our national kick-off meeting for our business and when we do this we prioritize giving back to the communities we operate in and so we thought this would be an excellent opportunity to give back.”

And it’s a hands-on way of giving back.

“They’re actually going to build bikes in one hour as teams as a team building,” Erin Davison, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO said. “So, I’m excited about that and then they’re going to donate those bikes to our middle school and high school youth that need transportation to jobs or school or just safety in their neighborhood.”

Davison says they’re building twenty bicycles to be donated to some of their littles.

“I’m hoping that there’s a lot of young kids who this means they can get to their friend’s house, they can go to their neighbors, they can go down the street and it really opens up their world,” Kurtz said.

And of course with many teams to build each bike there’s a little bit of friendly competition.

“Competition in the name of giving back is an excellent thing,” Kurtz said.

Getting a bike may be a simple thing, but for the kids, it’s another door open for their future.

“I mean we’re just providing an avenue for our youth in all six parishes we serve a way to design their life plan in a way that provides that ongoing support for them,” Davison said.

Air Products is also donating money to Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Big Defender fund through the community foundation.

The fund will support further programs by the youth mentoring organization.

