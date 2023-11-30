11-year-old girl arrested for murder

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on murder charges.

Officials say she formerly resided in Iberia Parish and is a suspect in the Nov. 14 murder of Kameran Bedsole.

The girl was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder on Nov. 29 and more arrests are expected as detectives continue their investigation.

