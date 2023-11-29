Victim identified in Elton house fire

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal has identified the victim in a house fire in the 8500 block of Hwy. 90.

William Manuel Jr., the 67-year-old homeowner, perished in the fire along with his pet dog on Saturday, Nov. 25. His body was discovered in the living room and the body of his dog was found nearby.

The cause of death is unknown with the parish’s Coroner’s Office due to a pending toxicology analysis.

