50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 28, 2023.

Sarah Michelle Holland, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jorge Moreno-Echavarria, 40, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of weapons.

Jamika Toynell Touson, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Amos Tramon Tezeno, 39, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Allen Wayne Hendershot, 58, Hot Springs, AR: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Queneshia Mya Jackson, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Shaun Benjamin Chmielewski, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
First Alert Forecast: Clouds and warmer weather moving back in Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday
Petition to recall Elton mayor advances to governor’s office
Petition to recall Elton mayor advances to governor’s office
Petition to recall Elton mayor advances to governor’s office
Petition to recall Elton mayor advances to governor’s office
Lake Area residents help those in need on ‘Giving Tuesday’
Lake Area residents help those in need on ‘Giving Tuesday’