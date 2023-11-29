SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 28, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 28, 2023.
Sarah Michelle Holland, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Jorge Moreno-Echavarria, 40, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of weapons.
Jamika Toynell Touson, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Amos Tramon Tezeno, 39, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Allen Wayne Hendershot, 58, Hot Springs, AR: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Queneshia Mya Jackson, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse (2 charges).
Shaun Benjamin Chmielewski, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.