State police: Man shot by police was reaching for gun

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Baytown, Texas, man was reaching for a gun when he was shot by Sulphur police last week, according to a state police report KPLC’s investigative team obtained.

Ismael Reyes, 33, died following the Sunday, Nov. 19, incident on Henning Drive.

Officers with the Sulphur Police Department were searching for a silver vehicle from which shots had been fired in the area of Ruth Street and Henning Drive. They found a vehicle matching the description in the front yard of a residence on Henning Drive, state police said. Three people were also in the front yard.

“As officers approached the vehicle, one of the suspects, Ismael Reyes, failed to comply with loud verbal commands,” the state police report reads. “He reached toward a nearby handgun and was shot by an officer.”

Reyes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

