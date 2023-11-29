CPSO warns of scam

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office warned residents of a scam that has recently surfaced in the area.

Victims of the scam report receiving a phone call stating there is a civil issue involving them that needs to be resolved, and that if they fail to resolve the issue by making a payment, it will then become criminal and a warrant may be issued for their arrest. The caller claims to be a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy.

Sheriff Mancuso wants the public to know this is a scam, and that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

Here are a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

  • Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision.  Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly
  • Verify the information before sending any money
  • Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

