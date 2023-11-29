Precautionary boil advisory rescinded for Magnolia, Arvilla lanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles officially rescinded the precautionary boil advisory for customers affected by the service interruption on Magnolia and Arvilla lanes.

The advisory was issued following a temporary service interruption that was necessary to allow personnel to replace a valve in the area.

Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Program standards have been successfully met.

