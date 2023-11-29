Potential explosive found outside DeRidder nursing home

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A possible explosive device was secured by authorities earlier today outside of a DeRidder nursing home.

DeRidder Police received a call around 11:50 a.m. of a man threatening to do harm to himself and others with a possible explosive.

Officers made contact with the individual and discovered he was in possession of what could potentially be an explosive near Westwood Manor Nursing Home.

Pine Wood Elementary is under a precautionary lockdown, according to Beauregard Parish Superintendent Larry Hollie, and students will remain indoors and continue class. They will remain in modified lockdown until police clear the scene.

We’re told Westwood Manor is also under lockdown, and everyone inside is secure.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for evaluation. The potential explosive was secured by authorities in a safe location and is pending removal by an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

High School Drive is closed to through traffic until the item has been safely removed from the area.

