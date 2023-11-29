50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old

Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials said they found a body on his property. Valerie Tindall was reported missing in June.(Rush County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – Authorities in Indiana have made a major breakthrough in the case of Valerie Tindall, a 17-year-old who was reported missing in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office announced that they discovered a body on the property of Tindall’s neighbor Patrick Allen Scott, 59, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest.

Officials found the body during a search on Tuesday at Scott’s property in Arlington.

The sheriff’s office said the Rush County Coroner is in the process of positively identifying the remains and determining a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said following the discovery of the body, they arrested Scott.

He was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge.

Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said in a statement that “this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Rice also said this case has been a “daily effort” for his office since Tindall went missing. The FBI has been assisting in the investigation since August.

Tindall was reported missing by her family on June 8. She was last seen leaving her house in the afternoon on June 7.

According to jail records, Scott is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Abby Foss was given an award after she helped guide her mother's vehicle to safety during a...
13-year-old guides vehicle to safety after her mother suffers a medical episode behind the wheel
FILE - United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023....
UAW will try to organize workers at all US nonunion factories after winning new contracts in Detroit
Crews perform inspections on I-10 E at the bridge
Crews perform inspections on I-10 E at the bridge
Abby Foss received an award for her efforts to save herself and her mother behind the wheel....
13-year-old guides vehicle to safety after her mother suffers a medical episode behind the wheel