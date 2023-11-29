McNeese Football to play at LSU in 2026 and 2029

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a disappointing 2023 season for the McNeese football team, but the Cowboys are looking to put that behind them as they head into the offseason, and now they’re scheduling games a few years in advance. The Cowboys will take on in-state foe LSU in both 2026 and 2029 as first reported by FB Schedules, and confirmed by LSU’s official schedules.

LSU adds McNeese to 2026, 2029 football schedules



The game in 2026 will take place on Saturday, September 12th, while the date for the game in 2029 has not yet been announced, but is wedged between LSU’s game vs. Arizona State on September 8th, and their game against Rice on September 29th, meaning the game will likely take place on either Saturday, September 15th, or Saturday, September 22nd.

The two games will be the third and fourth matchups between the two schools. The first matchup came back in 2010 on October 16th, when LSU won 32-10, and the second came on September 11th, 2021, when LSU beat McNeese 34-7.

The 2026 matchup is LSU’s second scheduled game, the first being the week prior, also at home against the Clemson Tigers. The 2029 matchup is the third scheduled game for the Tigers, the first being at home against Arizona State on September 8th, and against Rice at home on September 29th.

McNeese does not have any games officially scheduled aside from the LSU games for either season.

