Lake Area residents help those in need on ‘Giving Tuesday’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s “Giving Tuesday,” a day that celebrates the spirit of generosity, giving, and humility. It’s a big day for organizations that rely heavily on donations from the public, like the Salvation Army.

“As the year has gone on, we are becoming a little low on funds. It’s been a rough year this year, especially after summer,” Salvation Army pastor Tim Morrison said. “But as Christmas is coming in as we’re starting to have our kettles that are being out that people are seeing as those donations came in, luckily we’ll be able to start putting that back into our social services, helping people in the Southwest Louisiana 5 parish area,”

If you are interested in giving this holiday season, the Salvation Army just launched their angel trees that can be found at any Walmart in Lake Charles. The trees have paper angels that you can adopt with the name and age of a child along with a few items that they need or want.

