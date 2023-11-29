I-10 East re-opens after vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay, officials say
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers headed towards Baton Rouge can once again cross the Whiskey Bay bridge.
According to the La. Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East has re-opened after temporarily closing past Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.
