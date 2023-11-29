50/50 Thursdays
I-10 East re-opens after vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay, officials say

Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking...
Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking Highway 190 instead.(Scott Innes)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers headed towards Baton Rouge can once again cross the Whiskey Bay bridge.

According to the La. Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East has re-opened after temporarily closing past Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

